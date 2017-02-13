Noodles & Company announced plans to close approximately 55 restaurants in the coming months.

The restaurant chain said the closures will help the company eliminate negative cash flow and improve overall performance.

Affecting roughly one in 10 of the 510 total company-operated storefronts, the locations being shuttered are ones that “significantly” underperformed compared to the company’s restaurant averages, according to the announcement. The company operates across at least 35 states and Washington, D.C., according to its 2015 annual report.

Many of restaurants that will be shut down were opened in the last two to three years in newer markets, the company said, although exact locations have yet to be released.

"We will be disclosing more information about affected restaurants in the coming weeks," a company spokeswoman said.