Citizens Bank customers said they were experiencing delays in deposits to their accounts on Friday morning.

Citizens Bank customers said they were experiencing delays in deposits to their accounts on Friday morning.

"Customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts, due to a vendor processing issue," Citizens Bank said on Twitter. "This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue."

Friday is a regular payday for many companies. Many Citizens Bank customers said on Twitter that paychecks set up for direct deposit had not gone through.

It isn't clear what other financial institutions might have been affected.

The issue appeared to have been resolved as of 10 a.m.