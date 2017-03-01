Snap IPO Set to Price at $17 Per Share: Source

Snap is set to price its scheduled public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company is scheduled to start trading Thursday, CNBC reported.

Sources had told CNBC earlier this week that investors were expecting a pricing of $17 to $18 per share, above the $14 to $16 per share range originally expected. The official pricing is expected Wednesday night.

The pricing reflects what Wall Street's top investment firms think about the stock, and telegraphs how the year's most anticipated IPO might fare in the public market on Thursday.