East Haven firefighters responded to Gerrish Ave. at around 3:30 a.m. this morning on a call of smoke emitting from a roof, fire officials say.

Officials say that upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire on the 3rd floor of the multi-family home that was quickly extinguished.

According to officials, all occupants made it out of the building safely by the time fire crews arrived on scene and no one was injured.

