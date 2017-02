New Haven police are investigating after a man was shot in the abdomen this morning.

Police said the shooting was reported at Chapel Street and Winthrop Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and the victim is a New Haven man in his 30.

He went to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooter was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 203-946-6304.