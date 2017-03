Route 32 in Waterford and Mile Creek Road in Old Lyme are closed because trees are down.

State police, as well as Waterford Police, said a large tree fell across Route 32, near the connector and Maple Road, and power lines are down.

State police said Mile Creek Road in Old Lyme is closed between Flat Rock Hill and Somerset Lane because a utility pole snapped and a tree and wires in roadway. Seek alt route.