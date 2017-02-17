Watertown Police Seeking Information on Man Arrested in Family Violence Incident | NBC Connecticut
Watertown Police Seeking Information on Man Arrested in Family Violence Incident

By Amanda Lundergan

    Watertown Police are looking for a man who failed to appear to face charges in court.

    Juan Francisco Veliz, of Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 13 for an incident that occurred in Watertown. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, threatening, violation of protective order and violation of a restraining order, police said.  

    He was released on a $175,000 bond, but didn't show up for his court appearance on Tuesday, according to police.

    The 28-year-old is a dual citizen in the United States and in Ecuador. It is not believed that Veliz has fled the country, according to law enforcement sources.

    Veliz may be driving a gray Mazda 3 with Connecticut license plate 539 ZUL, police said.

    Anyone who knows where Veliz may be is asked to call police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

