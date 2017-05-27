1 Dead, 1 Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 27-year-old man was killed and a second man seriously injured in a double shooting in New Haven Saturday afternoon, according to New Haven police.

Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard streets around 1:21 p.m. When they arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

One victim, identified as Norman Boone of New Haven, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, who was not identified, is listed in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Tips can remain anonymous.



