1 Dead After Crash on I-95 North in Westport

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash between exits 17 and 18 on I-95 north around 5:15 a.m.

According to police, one person was killed and several others were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. None of the victims have been identified.

At least two vehicles crashed and police are investigating if a third car was involved.

No other details were immediately available.