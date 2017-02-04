1 Dead After Crash on I-95 in Milford

One person is dead after a rollover accident on Interstate 95 in Milford Saturday morning, according to the Milford Fire Department.

Fire officials said they responded to an accident around 5:30 a.m. on I-95 south near exit 36.

When firefighters arrived they found the car rolled over multiple times before hitting tree on the side of the exit 36 off ramp. Firefighters immediately began treating the driver, who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. The driver died of his injuries at the hospital, fire officials said.

The victim has not been identified.

Connecticut state police are investigating the crash.