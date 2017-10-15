1 Dead After Shooting at Bridgeport Barber Shop

A man is dead after a shooting on Park Avenue in Bridgeport Saturday.

Bridgeport police said the shooting happened when two armed men entered the Just Right Cutz barber shop at 500 Park Avenue around 7:18 p.m. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Deon Rodney, was shot in the side and rushed to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and it is unclear if Rodney was targeted.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or call the Bridgeport Police Department tip line at 203-576-TIPS.