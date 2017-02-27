1 Dead Following Groton Rollover Crash

One person died after the car they were driving rolled over in Groton on Monday.

Groton Police said emergency crews responded to the crash on Military Highway just after midnight on Monday morning.

The lone occupant was initially found outside of the car by passing by drivers on the highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive, police said.

First responders started treating the man at the scene before the victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. He was then flown by LifeStar to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Groton Town Police at (860) 441-6712.