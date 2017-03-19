1 Dead, Others Injured in Crash on I-91 in North Haven | NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, Others Injured in Crash on I-91 in North Haven

    One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in North Haven early Sunday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

    Police said they responded to a three-vehicle accident on I-91 north near exit 11 around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived one car was on fire. Police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on scene.

    Fire officials said six people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The victims have not been publicly identified.

    The highway was closed from about 2:40 a.m. to 7 a.m. while crews investigated.

    More details were not immediately available.

