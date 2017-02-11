1 Dead of Apparent Overdose in Hartford | NBC Connecticut
1 Dead of Apparent Overdose in Hartford

    One person is dead after what appears to be an overdose, according to Hartford police.

    Officers responded to Fern Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of an unresponsive person. Police said when they arrived the victim’s girlfriend told them she arrived at his home to visit and found him unresponsive in his bed, so she called 911.

    EMS declared the victim dead on scene. He was not identified.

    According to police, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.

    The Office of the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. Police are investigating.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

