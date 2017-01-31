1 Hospitalized Following Ansonia Shooting | NBC Connecticut
1 Hospitalized Following Ansonia Shooting

    One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Ansonia on Tuesday night. 

    Ansonia Police responded to shots fired at Union Street and State Street near the YMCA at 8:38 p.m. 

    A dark colored car fled the scene before officers got there, but police were still able to determine that a shooting took place. Police were eventually notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Griffin Hospital by a private car, Ansonia Police said. 

    The 27-year-old victim was then transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment. 

    Detectives are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked the contact the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885.

