1 Injured After Car Collides with Tractor Trailer in South Windsor | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

1 Injured After Car Collides with Tractor Trailer in South Windsor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    South Windsor Fire Department
    One person was taken to the hospital after a passenger car collided with a tractor trailer on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor Tuesday night.

    One person was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a tractor trailer Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

    South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said that around 10:40 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports that a car was involved in an accident with a tandem FedEx truck on Sullivan Avenue.

    When firefighters arrived they found the driver of the car pinned. It took about a half hour to extricate the driver, who was taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Cooney said.

    Fire officials estimated that about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during the accident and both vehicles were heavily damaged. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to mitigate the spill. The road was closed until about 2:20 a.m. for investigation and cleanup.

    The South Windsor Police Department is investigating the crash.

    More details were not immediately available.

    Published 48 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices