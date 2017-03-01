One person was taken to the hospital after a passenger car collided with a tractor trailer on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor Tuesday night.

South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said that around 10:40 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports that a car was involved in an accident with a tandem FedEx truck on Sullivan Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they found the driver of the car pinned. It took about a half hour to extricate the driver, who was taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Cooney said.

Fire officials estimated that about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during the accident and both vehicles were heavily damaged. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to mitigate the spill. The road was closed until about 2:20 a.m. for investigation and cleanup.

The South Windsor Police Department is investigating the crash.

More details were not immediately available.