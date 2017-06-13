1 Transported From New Haven Business to Be Treated for Chemical Burn | NBC Connecticut
1 Transported From New Haven Business to Be Treated for Chemical Burn

    One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for chemical burns sustained at a lock manufacturing company in New Haven. 

    Officials said less than a gallon of sulfuric acid spilled at Assa Abloy, a lock manufacturer, and one person had a burn on his arm. 

    He was decontaminated before firefighters arrived and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. 

    Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are at the scene. 

    Officials said the firefighters are taking the opportunity to use the incident as a training event.



