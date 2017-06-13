One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for chemical burns sustained at a lock manufacturing company in New Haven.

Officials said less than a gallon of sulfuric acid spilled at Assa Abloy, a lock manufacturer, and one person had a burn on his arm.

He was decontaminated before firefighters arrived and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are at the scene.

Officials said the firefighters are taking the opportunity to use the incident as a training event.








