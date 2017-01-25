1 in Custody After Stolen Car Crashes Near CCSU: Police

West Hartford police assisted with a stolen car case out of New Britain and said a juvenile has been turned over to New Britain police while other people in the car got away.

New Britain Police reached out to other departments Tuesday to be on the lookout for a stolen car, then Hartford police asked law enforcement agencies to look out for the same vehicle in connection with an armed robbery in Hartford, according to West Hartford Police.

Around 6:30 p.m., West Hartford police saw the same vehicle and followed it to Ella Grasso Boulevard, at which point more units from West Hartford, New Britain, Newington and state police converged on the area. police said.

West Hartford officers used stop sticks to disable the vehicle and the driver crashed near the campus of Central Connecticut State University, according to police. West Hartford officers captured one juvenile who ran from the car while several other people were able to get away, according to West Hartford Police.