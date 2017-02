One person is in custody after an armed robbery happened at a Portland grocery store on Tuesday night.

The armed robbery reportedly happened at Tri-Town Foods on Marlborough street as the store was closing at 9:30 p.m., police on the scene said.

Employees were still inside during the robbery and were ordered to stand in one area of the store. No injuries were reported and while employees were scared, everyone is unharmed, police said.

Police continue to investigate.