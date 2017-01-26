12-Year-Old Boy Finds Apparent Grenade in West Hartford: Family

A 12-year-old boy found a grenade near his front lawn in West Hartford, the family tells NBC Connecticut.

When Colin MacPherson found what appeared to be a grenade in the mulch next to his homes driveway on Warrenton Avenue, he went inside to tell his mother.

"I was really, really scared," MacPherson said.

His mother, Jeanne MacPherson, immediately called police. She said two officers in special vests came to retrieve the device.

Investigators told the family that while the devices seems to be a real grenade, it was no longer considered live.

The MacPherson's say they don't know where the grenade came from or how long it has been near their home.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to West Hartford police about the incident.