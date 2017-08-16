15-Year-Old Accused of Felony Murder in Danbury

A 15-year-old is accused of felony murder in Danbury, police said.

Police responded to Abbott Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 5 for suspicious activity reported, Danbury police said.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Gabriel Bara-Bardo alone and unconscious in the roadway near his car, according to police.

Bara-Bardo later died from his injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Bara-Bardo's cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck, and the manner of death was homicide.

Police determined that Ronald Massagli was involved in the death of Bara-Bardo and applied for an arrest warrant.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Aug. 16 in the area of Wilson Street around 5:30 p.m.

Massagli was charged with felony murder, second-degree robbery, criminal mischief, larceny and four counts of conspiracy to commit all the above charges.

He was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is still on-going.