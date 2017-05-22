16-Year-Old Builds Suspicious Device Found in East Haven Group Home | NBC Connecticut
16-Year-Old Builds Suspicious Device Found in East Haven Group Home

    A 16-year-old built a suspicious device found at a group home in East Haven on Monday, police said. 

    East Haven Police were called about a suspicious device found at the facility around 12:53 p.m.

    A teen resident of the home allegedly built the device, police said.

    The New Haven Police Department Hazardous Device Unit worked with East Haven officers to determine that there was no threat to the public.

    The teen is a student at the East Haven High School, however, police stress that the device was found at the group home. 

    East Haven Police said there was no known threat made regarding the device. 

    Since the suspect is a juvenile, their identity has not been released.

    An investigation is ongoing. 


    Published 2 hours ago

