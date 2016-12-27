18-Year-Old Sterling Teen Goes Missing After Dirt Biking: Family

An 18-year-old teen from Sterling went missing on Monday afternoon after he went out dirt biking, his family said.

Todd Jeremiah Allen, or TJ, left the house around 12:30 p.m. to go dirt biking in the Oneca area, his father told NBC Connecticut.

TJ didn't come back home. His father, Todd David Allen, said he knows to come home before dark when he takes out his dirt bike and the teen always calls home.

Allen said that TJ texted one of his friends around 1:30 p.m. saying he had hurt his leg but didn't respond to subsequent messages. Another friend told Allen that TJ had texted them the same thing at 3 p.m.

TJ is described as being 5'9" and about 130 pounds with shoulder-length light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots with a black helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.