2 Accused of Car Theft in Incidents in Hartford's North End

Two people have been charged with stealing cars in two separate incidents in the North End of Hartford Monday.

In the first, a juvenile suspect was issued a misdemeanor summons after being stopped while driving a car reported stolen out of Manchester.

Police said they were conducting narcotics surveillance when they spotted the car speeding through a stop sign on Pliny Street. The driver was taken into custody without incident, and eventually turned over to his mother, who was on scene. He was charged with first-degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and failure to obey a stop sign.

In the second incident, 25-year-old Corey Robinson was arrested after first being spotted in the vehicle near Garden Street.

According to police, Robinson was driving recklessly and ran through stop signs. Officers followed Robinson to 584 Garden Street, where he stopped and ran off on foot, police said.

Robinson was arrested after a short pursuit. He was charged with third-degree larceny, interfering with police, and other motor vehicle violations.