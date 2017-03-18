2 Arrested After Fleeing Crash Scene in Chester | NBC Connecticut
2 Arrested After Fleeing Crash Scene in Chester

    Connecticut State Police
    Drugs and cash seized (top) and Hector Burgos (bottom left) and Eddie Crespo (bottom right)

    Connecticut State Police seized hundreds of bags of heroin and arrested two men while responding to an accident on Route 9 in Chester early Saturday morning.

    Police said around 5:30 a.m. they responded to a crash on Route 9 south near exit 6 but when officers arrived, no one was inside the vehicle.

    A short time later two men identified as the occupants of the car were found on Route 148 in Chester. Neither reported an injuries. Hector Burgos, 24, of Hartford, who had been a passenger in the car, was found with 240 bags of heroin and $645 in cash on him.

    Burgos was arrested and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with an officer and second-degree threatening. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

    The driver of the car, identified as Eddie Crespo, 26, of West Hartford, was also arrested and charged with evading responsibility, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to carry minimum insurance requirements, improper use of marker and failure to maintain proper lane. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

