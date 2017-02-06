2 Arrested for Cultivating, Selling Marijuana in Ledyard Home With Children Around: Police | NBC Connecticut
2 Arrested for Cultivating, Selling Marijuana in Ledyard Home With Children Around: Police

    Ledyard Police

    Two children were living in a Ledyard home where two people were arrested for allegedly cultivating and selling marijuana, police said. 

    Ross K. Meyer and Melissa A. Burgess were arrested and charged on Monday after police executed a drug-related search warrant at their 952 Shewville Road home. 

    Ledyard Police said there were two children living in the home at the time the warrant was served. 

    Meyer was charged with two counts of risk of injury, cultivation of marijuana, possession of a hallucinogenics, possession of clonazepam, possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a revolver/pistol, criminal possession of a defense weapon/stun gun. 

    Burgess was also charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor. 

