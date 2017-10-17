A 15-year-old boy crashed a Mercedes into a tree in Tolland just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and he and another 15-year-old were transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center after the crash to be treated for minor injuries, according to state police.

Police said they responded to a dirt section near 603 Shenipsit Lake Road at 1:23 a.m. after a speeding driver going south crossed into the northbound lane and the 1984 Mercedes he was driving sideswiped a tree.

Police said both teens sustained minor injuries.

In the state of Connecticut, a 16- or 17-year-old must get a learner’s permit before practicing driving.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a license and risk of injury to a child.

He was issued a juvenile summons and is due to appear in Rockville Juvenile Court on Oct. 26.








