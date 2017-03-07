Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers have announced they will be closing dozens of BCBG MAX AZRIA, BCB GENERATION, BCBG FACTORY, and HERVE LEGER stores, including two in Connecticut.

According to the documents, filed on March 3, the BCBG Factory Outlet in Clinton Crossing and the BCBG in the Westfarms Mall will close as part of a nationwide restructuring.

In a press release, the company announced closing sales with between 50 to 70 percent off merchandise. Shoppers will also be able to buy store fixtures, furniture and equipment at closing locations.

“As part of our effort to realign BCBG, we made the difficult decision to reduce the total number of our retail stores,” said interim Acting Chief Executive Officer Marty Staff said in a release. “For our more than 300 continuing retail and partner shops, BCBG is focused on the future by investing in our partner relationships, driving sales in our remaining stores, exploring licensing and wholesale opportunities, and expanding our digital reach.”

The company has other stores located in Danbury, Trumbull and Stamford.