2 Connecticut Cities Make U.S. News & World Report Top 100 List

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the 100 best places to live in the United States and two of them are in Connecticut.

Hartford comes in 31st.

U.S. News & World Report cites the city’s “many cultural gems hidden amidst rolling hills and wooded neighborhoods,” the steady growth in the city’s immigrant population and a public transit system that includes the CTfastrak bus system.

In an analysis of housing costs, the magazine points out housing costs as lower than the national average, but daily expenses that are higher than the national average.

New Haven comes in at 81st.

U.S. News & World Report says the city is a combination of “New England charm and global cosmopolitanism” in a “livable seaside metropolitan area,” but that nearly all expenses are above the national average.

Of course Yale University made the write-up, as did the local bus system and Metro-North.

Austin, Texas was rated the best place to live in the country; followed by Denver, Colorado; and San Jose, California. See the full list.