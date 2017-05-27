2 Dead After Crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

Two men in their 20s were killed in a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Friday night.

Two Middletown men were killed in an accident on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Friday night.

According to state police, 25-year-old Jose Diana and his passenger, 21-year-old Mark Nunez, were both killed when they were involved in a crash on I-91 south near exit 24 around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported to police that a Volkswagen Golf GLS, driven by Diana, was speeding and struck the back of a tractor trailer. The Volkswagen spun out from the force of the impact and stopped in the right shoulder.

Diana and Nunez were declared dead on scene. A passenger in the tractor trailer was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. The driver did not report any injuries.

The highway was closed for around four hours for investigation.

This accident remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact State Police Troop H at 860-534-1000.



