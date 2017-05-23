2 Dogs Attacked By Coyote in Wallingford

Kloe is the tan dog on the left and Cody is the white dog on the right.

One dog is dead and another is missing after a coyote attack in Wallingford on Monday night.

Officials said two small dogs were in the backyard of a home on Dogwood Lane when they were attacked, according to Wallingford Animal Control.

A coyote took one dog, which is missing, and the other pet died from injuries sustained in the attack.

In Connecticut, unsupervised pets, particularly outdoor cats and small dogs that weigh less than 25 pounds are vulnerable to coyote attacks, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.



