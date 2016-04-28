2 Injured in Plainfield Motorcycle Crash

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in front of the Plainfield Memorial School in Plainfield on Wednesday night.

Police said 53-year-old Kevin White slowed down to avoid a crash at 5:23 p.m. on Canterbury Road and lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson.

White and his passenger, Christine Matton, 49, were thrown from the motorcycle and brought to the William Backus Hospital in Norwich, according to police.

Their injuries are not life-threatening and police are investigating the crash.