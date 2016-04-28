2 Injured in Plainfield Motorcycle Crash | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

2 Injured in Plainfield Motorcycle Crash

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File photo.

    Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in front of the Plainfield Memorial School in Plainfield on Wednesday night. 

    Police said 53-year-old Kevin White slowed down to avoid a crash at 5:23 p.m. on Canterbury Road and lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson. 

    White and his passenger, Christine Matton, 49, were thrown from the motorcycle and brought to the William Backus Hospital in Norwich, according to police. 

    Their injuries are not life-threatening and police are investigating the crash.

    Published at 2:12 PM EDT on Apr 28, 2016
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices