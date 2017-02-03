2 Juveniles Charged With Arson After Fire at Wethersfield Swim Club

Wethersfield police have arrested two juveniles who are accused of setting a fire at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club last month.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the swim and tennis club at 2:19 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 after receiving reports of heavy smoke in the area and found the primary building heavily involved in fire.

The juveniles have been charged arson in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree.

Police said the same two juveniles have also been charged in connection with the burglary and vandalism of storage sheds at the Wethersfield High School on Jan, 7 and Jan. 24.

They have been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass in the second degree.

Police said exterior surveillance footage from the high school helped them identify of the suspects.

Police have not identified the juveniles because of their ages.