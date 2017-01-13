2 Juveniles Charged in Shooting at Sweet 16 in Bridgeport

Police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with the shootings of six people at a girl's Sweet 16 birthday party in Bridgeport in November.

Police said the girl's family rented out the Italian American Club, Club Sportivo, on Saturday, Nov. 12 and the party was by invitation only.

However, the party hosts started charging admission to an "after party" around 10 p.m. and men, who appeared to be acting as security, started patting down some of the people who were coming in, police said.

Twenty minutes later, a fight ensued on the dance floor and spilled out into a vestibule.

Police said several males pulled firearms in the club and six people were shot outside.

Around 20 police officers responded and found five victims, but police located a sixth victim several days later who did not seek medical treatment.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged him with criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearms, reckless endangerment in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

On Dec. 21, police obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old boy, charging him with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearms, reckless endangerment in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree. He was arrested on the warrant on Jan. 13.