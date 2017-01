Two men attempted stealing copper popes from a home in Coventry on Thursday.

Police received a call about two men breaking into a house on Boston Turnpike.

Scott Brousseau, 29, and Kyle Geer, 23, were located attempting to steal pipng from inside the house, police said.

Brousseau and Geer were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit larceny. Both were held on a $20,000 bond.