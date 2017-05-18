Two people in a red minivan tried luring an elementary school girl who was dropped off at her bus stop on Tuesday.

The Stepney Elementary School student was dropped off at her normal bus stop at 4 p.m. when she saw the minivan.

The woman driving, accompanied by a male passenger, tried to get the girl to come inside the minivan. The girl ignored the woman and ran back to her house, police said.

Police described the woman as being in her late 40s, slender build and short bright red hair with dyed green ends. The man is also described as being in his late 40s, overweight and dyed green hair.

When police responded to the area, they were not able to locate the red minivan.

If anyone has any information about this vehicle or the driver or passenger please contact the Monroe Police Department at (203) 261-3622.

