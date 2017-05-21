2 Seriously Injured in Norwich Crash Following Pursuit

Two people were seriously injured Sunday night after a single car vehicle accident in the Yantic section of Norwich.

The crash occured on the Interstate 395 northbound on-ramp off of West Town St.

Norwich Police tell NBC Connecticut that the vehicle was involved in a pursuit. The pursuit was terminated prior to the vehicle crashing.

B.J. Herz, Deputy Chief of the Yantic Fire Company says the department was dispatched to West Town Street near the 395 on ramp for a single vehicle crash with two people trapped.

Herz said it took 35 to 40 minutes to free the patients from the vehicle. Both patients were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Norwich Police Department has an accident reconstruction team on scene and is investigating.