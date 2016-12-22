2 Suspected of Stealing Packages Arrested in Hamden

Police have arrested two people who are accused of stealing packages in Hamden.

Police responded to London Drive at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported seeing someone take a package that was delivered to a house on the street.

An officer found 43-year-old Jack Humphrey, of Hamden, and said he was a passenger in a motor vehicle 43-year-old Lisa Zielinski, of Hamden, was driving.

Officers took three boxes of LEGOS from the vehicle and police said they had been stolen from the London Drive residence.

Humphrey also walked onto a front porch on Daniel Road, where several packages had recently been delivered, but drove off after a neighbor “yelled” at him, police said.

Humphrey was charged with sixth-degree larceny, two counts of sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and two counts of simple trespass.

He was help on a $1,000.00 bond is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Jan. 4.

Zielinski was charged with two counts of sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. She was detained on a $1,000 bond and is also scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Jan. 4.