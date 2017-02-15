Two suspects crashed into a tree after allegedly robbing a bank in North Canaan, police said.

North Canaan police responded to a robbery at the bank on Main Street in Falls Village at 2:52 p.m., state troopers said.

Troop B officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle speeding off on Route 44 moments later. Police were able to locate the suspects after the driver lost control and struck a tree off the roadway, troopers said.

A man and woman were transported to the hospital for minor injuries and subsequently taken into custody.

The investigation is on-going.