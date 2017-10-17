2 Teens Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilton

Two teens were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Wilton Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Mateus Nascimento-Dacosta of Danbury and 18-year-old Jazmine Mccabe of Brookfield each face charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair was pulled over on Route 7 around 11 p.m. Sunday for a broken headlight. When officers approached they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

Police searched the vehicle and found 1.125 pounds of marijuana, 1 ounce of butane hash oil/wax, 28 THC liquid refills for e-cigarettes and five Xanax pills.

Both Nascimento-Dacosta and Mccabe were arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court Monday and are due back in November.