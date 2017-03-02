3 Charged for Vandalizing Holy Land Cross in Waterbury

Three people were charged for allegedly vandalizing the Holy Land cross in Waterbury, which stands high upon Pine Hill, visible to people driving by on Interstate 84.

David Riddick, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with trespassing and criminal mischief. Riddick's bond was set at $15,000 and the underaged teen was issued a juvenile summons.

Erick Siclari, 24, was charged with trespassing, criminal mischief and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. Siclari has not been located at the time of post.

The vandals struck on Feb. 21, tagging the cross with expletives, as well as other markings.

“To think that someone would deface the cross like this is just sad,” said Mayor Neil M. O’Leary, a part-owner of Holy Land.

O'Leary said it will cost thousands to dollars to make repairs, which could drain funds that would have gone to spring renovations.

It took 30 years to complete Holy Land and the 52-foot high cross, according to the city website.

Holy Land has been in many tourism guides and on several websites, including Roadside America.