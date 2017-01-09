2 Teens Last Seen at Southington Youth Shelter Missing

Two teens are missing after leaving a youth assessment shelter in Southington, police said.

Kelly Caldwell, 15, of East Hartford, and Ma'Kiya Henderson, 14, of Norwalk, were last seen at the Winifred House on Birchcrest Drive at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Winifred House is short-term assessment and respite home for teens and children in crisis, the website says.

Henderson is 5'3", weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants with "BOSTON" written down the leg, a brown hooded coat and black sneakers.

Caldwell is 5'3", weighs approximately 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue crew neck sweat shirt with a Champion logo on the front, gray sweatpants, a gray puffer coat and white sneakers.

Neither girls have a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101.