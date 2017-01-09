2 Teens Last Seen at Southington Youth Shelter Missing | NBC Connecticut
2 Teens Last Seen at Southington Youth Shelter Missing

    Southington Police

    Two teens are missing after leaving a youth assessment shelter in Southington, police said. 

    Kelly Caldwell, 15, of East Hartford, and Ma'Kiya Henderson, 14, of Norwalk, were last seen at the Winifred House on Birchcrest Drive at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

    The Winifred House is short-term assessment and respite home for teens and children in crisis, the website says.  

    Henderson is 5'3", weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants with "BOSTON" written down the leg, a brown hooded coat and black sneakers.

    Caldwell is 5'3", weighs approximately 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue crew neck sweat shirt with a Champion logo on the front, gray sweatpants, a gray puffer coat and white sneakers. 

    Neither girls have a cell phone. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101.

