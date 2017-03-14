2 Transported After 9-Vehicle Crash on I-95 in Fairfield

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after an accident involving three tractor trailers on Interstate 95 in Fairfield Tuesday morning.

Fairfield fire officials said crews responded around 1:15 a.m. to a nine-vehicle accident on I-95 north near exit 19. First responders found that one vehicle was stuck under the box trailer with the driver trapped inside.

Crews had to lift the trailer off the vehicle then extricated the driver, who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. A second driver, from a different tractor trailer, was also taken to the hospital.

Neither victim was identified. The cause of the accident is under investigation.