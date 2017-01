Firefighters on scene at an apartment fire on Short Street in New Britain Friday afternoon.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a New Britain apartment, according to fire officials.

Officials responded to the building on Short Street Friday afternoon. Firefighters said the fire was confined to one apartment.

Two people were inside at the time of the incident and they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Check back for updates.