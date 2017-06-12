2 Watches Stolen From Waterford Jewelry Store

Two watches were stolen from a Waterford jewelry store and police are looking for the suspects involved.

Police are searching for the two men who robbed Mallove's Jewelers on 262 Boston Post Road on Friday at approximately 2:45 p.m.

First, one man walked into the store and went to the men's watch display. Next, the second man met with the other suspect briefly before standing in the center of the store, presumably acting as a lookout, Waterford Police said.

The man at the watch display then leaned over, took two watches and put them in his pants pocket, police said.

Both men left the store and it is believed they got into a black four-door sedan.

One of the stolen watches was a Movado Bold Connected II, constructed of a 44 mm stainless steel case with a black ion bezel, a round black dial, a black silicone strap and a stainless steel buckle, valued at $695. The second stolen watch was not immediately identified.

Anyone with any information please contact Waterford Police at (860) 442-9451 ext. 2338 or email.