A stroller within the crime scene on Goffe Street in New Haven Wednesday.

A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car on Goffe Street in New Haven Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said a woman was pushing the child in a stroller near the intersection of Goffe Street and Dixwell Avenue when they were struck by a passing driver. The child was ejected from the stroller and flew up the air, according to police.

Officers were already in the area for an unrelated incident and immediately called for help.

Police said the toddler was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is being treated in the pediatric intensive care unti. The child's condition was not immediately clear.

The woman, who police said is "presumably" the childn's mother, was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and told police he had a green light at the time of the crash and tried to avoid the stroller when he saw it, police said. The crash did not happen in a marked crosswalk.

The accident reconstruction team has been called in to investigate. The road remains closed in the area.