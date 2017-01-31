21-Year-Old Charged in Multiple West Hartford Package Thefts

A 21-year-old has been charged in a series of package thefts in West Hartford, according to police.

West Hartford police said they received multiple reports of package thefts in December. Many of the crimes were reported in the area of Farmington Avenue and Prospect Avenue, police said.

Working together West Hartford police and Hartford police identified a suspect using a surveillance image provided by a resident.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah Riggins, was charged in January with five counts of sixth-degree larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, and simple trespass.

According to police, Riggins was identified when they found him wearing the same clothing he wore in the surveillance photo.

Riggins is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.