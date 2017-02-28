A 21-year-old man trying to meet up with his date in New Haven was assaulted and robbed over the weekend.

Police said the man from Waterbury was waiting to meet a woman he'd talked with on the website MeetMe on Saturday around dinner time.

The victim told police that "Ashley" had instructed him to go to the area of Elm and Orchard Streets. While the victim had never met Ashley in person, he had seen a photo associated with her MeetMe account.

Three or four men all with backpacks and dressed in black approached the victim as soon as he got out of his car. When the victim did not give up his keys, he was kicked and punched by the group of men and ended up on the ground, New Haven police said.

The assailants made off with the victim's iPhone 7, a gold necklace and a baseball cap with "Trade Crowsswind Aviation" written on it.