A school in Meriden will be voluntarily closed after the health department found nearly a quarter of students had become sick.

The St. Joseph's School on West Main Street will be closed Wednesday to Monday following the Health of Human Services for Meriden Health Department's recommendation.

"We recommend to all Meriden residents to follow good hygiene practices in order to reduce either contracting illnesses or spreading illnesses," Lea Crown, the director of Health and Human Services for Meriden Health Department, said.

Crown said the department has been in contact with the school about a steady number of absences due to illnesses among students and teachers-- the highest report from the school being 25 percent students and 25 percent staff.

The average number of absences during this time of year for illness can vary between 5 and 11 percent.

"We are mostly seeing gastrointestinal illnesses, stomach aches, headaches, sore throats, and illnesses with flu-like symptoms," Crown said. "These are the same symptoms seen at St. Josephs."

The health department is not recommending any other school be closed at this time.

St. Joseph's School will reopen on Monday, Feb. 5.