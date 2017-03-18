26 Weapons Collected at Hartford Gun Buyback

Twenty-six weapons are off the streets after a Neighborhood Gun Buyback event in Hartford Saturday.

The Hartford Police Department and Saint Francis Hospital sponsored the event, which is meant to get unwanted guns off the streets. Those turning in a weapon received a gift card to Stop & Shop. The value depended on the style of the weapon turned in.

In total three pistols, seven revolvers, seven rifles, eight shotguns and one assault rifle were collected at the event, which was at the Johnson Steward Community Center on Martin Street. Those turning in guns were able to do so anonymously.

All of the weapons will be tested to see if they’ve been involved in a crime. If the weapon comes back clean, it will be destroyed.